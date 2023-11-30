Condos, commercial property are top sales

We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving filled with good food and a little extra rest, but most importantly time spent with family and friends. It’s hard to believe tomorrow is the first of December, but the Register’s office is decked out and ready for the Christmas season!

Last week’s three-day workweek brought in 850 documents for recording: 194 of those were loans and 170 were property sales. The aggregate value of those 170 property sales was $68.69 million. Ten properties transferred at $1 million or greater, yet only three of those were commercial.

The highest value sale of the week was for 21 condo units in Olde Colony Village off Ebenezer Rd. Liberty Holdings LLC sold the condos to BSE Cedar Bluff Townhomes Investor LLC for $3.24 million.

McScrooge’s Wine & Spirits at 307 N Peters Road was another West Knoxville property on the list. Owned by Alsheim LLC since 1992, the property was sold to Ram Venture Group for $3.23 million. This doesn’t mean that the business is going anywhere, but that it has simply changed ownership.

The last high-value property transfer is on East Emory Road in Powell. The currently undeveloped lot next to Mayo Garden Center was sold by Huber Properties LLC. Boghani Properties LLC acquired the parcel for $1.3 million.

The banks were busy those three days bringing 194 loans to record. The total value of property financed was $80.54 million. This included seven loans valued at over $1 million. The largest loan of the week was a whopping $23.7 million obtained from Walker & Dunlop LLC. One Bank of Tennessee had a loan for $3.37 million and Corevest American Lender LLC loaned $3.18. Mountain Commerce Bank funded two on the list, one for $2.75 million and another for $1.3 million. US Bank NA loaned $1.5 million, and Truist closed out the top lending with a loan of $1.1 million.

The three-year comparison chart is up to date as of last Friday.

