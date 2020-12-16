$10 million windfall to United Way

MacKenzie Scott is giving $10 million to United Way of Greater Knoxville, along with gifts to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Knoxville YMCA and Goodwill Industries-Knoxville. In all, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated $4.2 billion to 384 non-profits. United Way president Matt Ryerson said the money will be used for “high impact work” that will address some of the biggest problems faced by the Knoxville community. The donation is separate from the annual campaign which is just shy of reaching its $8.5 million fundraising goal.

Battered but unbowed, the Knox County Board of Health is scheduled to meet today (12/16) from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Knox County Commission voted 8-3 on first reading Monday to make the board advisory only. Voting “no” were two new commissioners, Dr. Dasha Lundy and Courtney Durrett, and commission chair Larsen Jay.

The Hope for Victims Remembrance Tree is on display on the main level at the City County Building. This memorial is to remember victims of violent crime from East Tennessee and to celebrate their lives.

Cherokee Farm, the research park developed on university-owned property on Alcoa Highway, has added two new tenants. University Health Pharmacy and C2 Labs have taken a combined 6,100 square feet in the Innovation North building.

Dr. Shana Sparks at Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions in Powell has partnered with CareCuts of Knoxville to collect new items to help the homeless. Drop gifts by the office at 7217 Clinton Hwy. through Thursday, Dec. 17. Needed are: underwear, sizes small to large; men’s work boots, all sizes; jeans, men’s 28-36 and women’s 0-10, deodorant, socks, any hygiene products, Gatorade/Powerade.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.

Powell Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 19, stepping off at 5 p.m. from Powell Middle School, marching to Brickyard Road. Register at Powell Lions Club’s Facebook Page.

Canceled parades: Gibbs Ruritan, Halls, Rocky Hill