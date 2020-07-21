YWCA adds four to board

The YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley, a 120-year-old nonprofit organization offering housing, domestic violence services and youth programming, has added four new members to the 30-member board of directors now led by board president Whitney Peter, president of The Sharp Companies.

The new members are:

Tanisha Baker, director of programming and analytics, Project GRAD Knoxville

Katherine Dillard, associate director and client advocate, Willis Towers Watson

Maureen Dunn McBride, retired, former executive vice president and general counsel, Tennessee Valley Authority

Latisha Stubblefield, associate general counsel, Pilot Company.

YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has a dedicated and hands-on board of directors who champion the organization with energy and forward-thinking ideas while being committed to serving women and children throughout the Tennessee Valley. Info: www.ywcaknox.com.