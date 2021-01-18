Year-end gala celebrates excellence

Covenant Health closed out 2020 with a gala luncheon in December.

Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health president and CEO, wrote in his blog that some 300 employees, administrators, physicians, board members and other guests attended.

Through the President’s Excellence Awards, VanderSteeg recognizes outstanding individual employees and team projects that demonstrate Covenant Health’s Pledge of Excellence: putting patients first, excellence in everything we do, and ensuring that Covenant Health is the first and best choice in the communities its 10 hospitals serve.

The President’s Award was presented to a system-wide team that spent more than two years designing, planning and implementing Covenant Health’s new electronic health record. More than 150 providers and countless hospital and clinic staff participated in content development, review and testing to ensure a seamless integration across the system, VanderSteeg said. “This comprehensive and complex project will support and enhance our delivery of excellent patient care in the years ahead.”

Also recognized were projects in patient safety, innovative staff training, telehealth technology and the establishment of a partnership with Knox Area Rescue Ministries to provide medical care at the KARM shelter.