Walk with Elected Officials in Bearden

Jay FitzOur Town Outdoors, West Knoxville

Caroline Cooley and Lindsey Kimble of Bike Walk Knoxville explain the Open Streets event concept to the Old Sevier Community Group at the South Knoxville Elementary School library. (File photo by Betsy Pickle)

Bike Walk Knoxville has scheduled a Walk with Elected Officials for Thursday, April 27, starting at 6 p.m. at Everly Brothers Park in Bearden.

The tour will highlight an ongoing TDOT Pedestrian Roadway Safety Initiative project on Sutherland Avenue, pedestrian visibility and crossing challenges along Sutherland Avenue and Kingston Pike, and the needs of specific populations getting around this area outside of a car, such as students, the elderly and disabled individuals.

The walk will be about a mile, so we encourage participants to wear proper shoes and bring a water bottle! Following the event will be a pint night fundraiser to benefit Bike Walk Knoxville at Albright Grove Brewing Co. This provides an opportunity to have casual conversations with local elected officials, advocates and community members. Individuals who are unable to attend the walk are welcome to join us at the brewery afterwards

 

