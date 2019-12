Meet Helen Vaughan, a working nurse for 40 years and a volunteer at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in retirement. The Seymour resident was awarded the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award from the Tennessee Council on Volunteers, a group that supports the Tennessee Hospital Association.

Covenant Health_Vol of the Year – Helen Vaughn_12_25

Rachel Dellinger is public relations coordinator for Covenant Health.