Urban League seeks members

As we look toward the future of the Knoxville Area Urban League, we need to remember the vision of Whitney M. Young, an iconic American civil rights leader. He spent most of his life trying to end employment discrimination in the U.S. and turned the National Urban League into a more aggressive organization that works for equitable access and opportunity for the disenfranchised.

In February we celebrate the brave civil rights leaders who came before us and we are diligently trying to live up to their good work; there is still so much that needs to be done.

The Knoxville Area Urban League wants to “Empower Communities and Change Lives.” Every day clients walk through our doors with housing, workforce, business development or education and youth questions. Thanks to our great corporate sponsors, minority businesses and volunteers we can help those in need.

February is KAUL’S annual membership drive month. For a donation of $25, you can become a member of The KAUL and receive a ticket to our annual luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Seating is limited, so please call or join online today.

For more information on how you can help “Empower this Community and Change Lives,” visit us at www.thekaul.org or call us at 865-524-5511.

Stacy Reed is the director of development and marketing for the Knoxville Area Urban League.