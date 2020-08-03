Urban League provides shoes, supplies despite pandemic

The Knoxville Area Urban League’s 18th annual Shoes for School became a drive-through and pickup event Saturday, Aug. 1, after the traditional festival in Caswell Park was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Urban League arranged for delivery or pickup of more than 1,500 pairs of new tennis shoes and 3,000 backpacks full of school supplies, including masks, in coordination with nonprofit partner agencies.

“A pandemic can’t stop Knoxville from giving schoolchildren the help they need,” said Phyllis Y. Nichols, president/CEO of KAUL. “We are especially grateful to our sponsors for stepping up at a tremendous time of need and ensuring that this event could be held.”

Nichols said everyone looks forward to being back at Caswell Park in 2021.

