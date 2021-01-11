Two programs aim to get Farragut families outside

It was easy for families to stay active during the warm weather. We may have been stuck at home, but we ran, played outside and walked those dogs like crazy. Now that the cold has settled in, it’s harder to get out from under that blanket and move around.

The Farragut Parks & Rec department has come up with a couple of good reasons to get outside. One is the Farragut 40 program, created by the Farragut Parks & Athletics Council. It offers a prize to those who track 40 miles of walking, running or biking along the town’s trails and greenways.

Registration for the program opens Sunday, Jan. 31. Those who complete 40 miles before March 26 receive a prize and are registered to win a $100 gift card! So, bundle up the kids and hit the Town’s 16 miles of trails. It’s a great reason to get off the couch and explore new places.

To register, click here or call 865-218-3376. Participants can begin tracking mileage the day they register.

Most Farragut residents are familiar with Admiral David Glasgow Farragut, the first commissioned admiral in the U.S. Navy. But here’s a little-known fact (spoof alert!): Admiral Farragut was also a fun-loving child who enjoyed a good game of hide-and-seek when he wasn’t captaining frigates. After all, he was born in the rolling hills and forests of East Tennessee that make for ideal hiding spots.

That’s the inspiration behind a new game – Hide-and-Seek with the Admiral. It begins Feb. 1 and is a fun way for families to spend time in Farragut parks. Plus, there’s the additional incentive of a possible prize!

Here’s how it works. Click here to download and print, or simply view, maps of each of Farragut’s four parks. Numbered dots show general areas in each park where tags have been placed. Find the tags and record the tag numbers on printed maps (or a sheet of paper) and drop them by the Farragut Community Center (139 Jamestowne Blvd.) for a chance to win a $10 Dairy Queen gift card. Ten winners will be drawn from entries with all 20 tag locations.

Parks and Athletics Coordinator Lauren Cox has worked hard to come up with activities to keep families active during the pandemic.

“It’s been a challenge throughout Covid to create programming that’s fun and safe, but cold weather makes it even harder,” she says. “The good news is that even during the winter months, we typically have some nice weather that brings people out to our parks and greenways. I really hope our families will take advantage of these two programs. Kids enjoy challenges like this, especially if there’s a prize at the end.”

To learn more about other offerings from the Farragut Parks & Rec department, like Grab ′n Go crafts for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day, visit farragutparksandrec.org.

Town of Farragut marketing and public relations coordinator Wendy Smith is your reliable Farragut insider.