Two new unit managers at Beverly Park

Beverly Park team of Hillcrest Healthcare has welcomed two new unit managers.

Rhonda Hamilton, unit manager, has been a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for 35 years. She is from Maryville and lives in South Knoxville with her husband, Jason Hamilton. Rhonda has five children, 12 grandchildren and one great grandson.

Marilyn Yarbrough, unit manager, has been an LPN for 23 years. She has experience in geriatrics, wound care, internal medicine, urology, and pain management. Marilyn has been married for 24 years. She has three children and six grandchildren whom she loves with all of her heart.

Diana Fisher, BSW, LNHA, is director of business development at Hillcrest Healthcare.