Turkey Creek Medical Center receives trauma center designation

If you read the Insider you already know Farragut is a great place to live. And while most people don’t think about it until they need to, Farragut’s also a great place to get sick. Not only do we have our very own hospital, but Tennova Healthcare’s Turkey Creek Medical Center is a Provisional Level III Trauma Center with an emergency department that has special certifications in stroke and cardiovascular care.

The Level III Trauma Center designation granted by the state of Tennessee Department of Health through the Office of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was announced this summer. It means that the trauma team has the training and resources to treat serious injuries within minutes of the patient’s arrival 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Receiving designation as a Level III Trauma Center allows us to treat more patients with more complex trauma injuries,” said Travis Simmons, the chief nursing officer.

“Trauma patients may have a short window of time from the occurrence of the injury to definitive specialized care, and this designation means that we can provide trauma patients with the right level of care as quickly as possible.”

Elements of a Level III Trauma Center include 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians, prompt availability of surgeons and anesthesiologists, a comprehensive quality assessment program, continuous education of the trauma team and community outreach programs.

It’s comforting to know that our hometown hospital is one of the best places to seek help for a heart attack or stroke. Turkey Creek Medical Center is an American College of Cardiology/Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care – Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) and an Acute Stroke Ready hospital. This summer it received a Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to research-based guidelines.

In other hospital news, Tennova is partnering with UT Medical Center and Kindred Healthcare to build and operate an inpatient rehabilitation hospital at Tennova Health Park, located off Middlebrook Pike in West Knoxville. The facility is expected to open in the second quarter of 2021.

The new 57-bed facility will focus on acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, amputation and other injuries or disorders. The 68,000-square-foot, two-story facility will feature therapy gymnasiums outfitted with the latest technology in devices including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full-body exoskeleton. A therapeutic courtyard will provide outdoor amenities like a golf chipping range, pickleball and cornhole.

Tennova is also partnering with UT Medical Center, National HealthCare Corporation and Reliant Healthcare to build a 64-bed psychiatric hospital in Tennova Health Park. The 55,000-square-foot facility will provide behavioral medicine services to adult and geriatric patients. Construction is projected to start in 2021.

Having a local hospital that can handle even the most complex cases quickly should never be taken for granted. Thank you to the fine staff at Tennova for being there when we need you.

Town of Farragut marketing and public relations coordinator Wendy Smith is your reliable Farragut Insider.