Trey Coleman gets Happy Booker award

The Knoxville Opera Guild has awarded the 2020 Happy Booker Volunteer Spirit award to Trey Coleman, board chair of the guild. The announcement came from Julia Mullaney, guild president.

The award is presented annually to recognize a member of the guild who has exhibited extraordinary service. During her remarks, Mullaney said, “Trey has exhibited extraordinary service this year. I think the true mark of a great board chair is to leave an organization in better shape than when they started. Trey has done that in spades. Bravo.”

Coleman is Knoxville market president of HomeTrust Bank. He has served on the Industrial Development Board of Knox County, is a past president of the Joy of Music School and the North Knoxville Rotary Club.

The Knoxville Opera Guild is a volunteer organization created in 1992 to support Knoxville Opera and provide a means of fellowship and networking for opera lovers through cast parties, fund-raising events and educational activities. The guild makes opera accessible to an increasingly diverse audience and enhances the quality of life in our community.

The award pays tribute to Happy Booker, a major force in the founding of Knoxville Opera who remained a vital and involved volunteer until her death in 2002. The recipients to date are:

Mark Hill – 1998

Jacqueline Ball – 1999

Joanne Mounger – 2000

Ann Exum – 2001

Theresa Stone – 2002

Frankie Hulett – 2003

Susana Esrequis – 2004

Audrey Duncan – 2005

Robert Gibson – 2006

Jim Stiegler – 2007

Margaret Bull – 2008

John Butler – 2009

Phyllis Driver – 2010

Kathy Krohmer – 2011

Audrey Duncan – 2012

Susana Esrequis – 2013

Kimberly Henry – 2014

Caesar Stair III – 2015

Mark Cramolini – 2016

Evelyn Hopp – 2017

Robin Gold – 2018

Eden McNabb Bishop – 2019

Trey Coleman – 2020

Esther Blevins manages marketing, media and grants for the Knoxville Opera.