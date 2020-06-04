Town Hall East volunteers tackle weeds in Strickland Park

In late May, Town Hall East members tackled grass and weeds surrounding the crepe myrtles on the east side of Tank Strickland Park, prepping and mulching the two beds for the summer.

The park needed some love. A call to action was issued by parks chair Sharon Davis for a Saturday workday and 10 people showed up at 9 a.m. with shovels, wheelbarrows, rakes and gloves to get the job done.

While some folks dug up the weeds and shook out grass clumps, others spread newspapers over the exposed soil, and helped spread several truckloads of mulch purchased by the group, and transported by Michael Moore in his pickup. Finally, shears were produced and volunteer plant surgeons trimmed back dead branches, as site cleanup was being completed.

The newly-created mulch islands look great! And surrounding the two beds with mulch should help keep the county’s speedy contract mowers from dashing too close to the shrubs … nicking the bark, as they have in the past.

More important, these group efforts are part of the secret sauce for building stronger neighborhoods. Hands-on commitment.

Nick Della Volpe is a lawyer, a gardener and a former member of Knoxville City Council.