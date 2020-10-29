Tom Riesing: Artwork is reassuring

Beverly and I saw Tom Riesing’s gorgeously drawn and painted show at the University of Tennessee’s Downtown Gallery this weekend. There is a quiet, comforting calmness in both the paintings and the exquisite drawings. The subject for all of the pieces is the forest, or individual members thereof, in winter. One of the forest’s characteristics I find so satisfying is each tree’s acceptance of itself in its most bare state. No longer is each tree reaching for the sun or spreading to within inches of its neighbors, or hiding its flaws in lush clothing. Yet, in these forests and solo trees there is not a hint of loneliness. In our present moment of personal uncertainty in the face of seen and unseen threats to our personal, individual well-being, being in these trees’ presence is indeed reassuring.

Harold Duckett enjoys art in all its forms. This social media post is used with his permission.