We KNOW reading to our kids is good for them. But today, I want to break down three reasons why you should be reading with your child that go beyond academic. These three reasons are fitting for whether your children are 6 months, 6 years or 16 years old!

First of all, reading together breeds connection. When we read together, our sole focus is on the book and our child(ren). There are no phones or other distractions. Our children are always craving our undivided attention, and in a world where our attention is constantly being demanded in real time by everyone, reading enables us to focus on our kids.

Reading together ignites imagination and laughter. Can I tell you something? I do not consider myself the “fun” mom. I am not innately playful and I’m not even particularly funny. However, reading certain books allows me to tap into my imagination with my kids. It is also a way for us to laugh together that does not depend on me to invent the funny or imaginative thing. Books are a great support for connecting with our kids on their level if we struggle to do that as adults.

Finally, reading books together slows us down. As parents, our to do lists are endless. There will always be a room that needs to be cleaned, laundry that needs to be put away, an email or text we need to respond to, and dinner that needs to be cooked. But when we say yes to a book, we are showing our kids that they are more important than any other task before us.

As our kids grow, do not forget the power of reading together. I think our kids reach a certain age where we rely on them to just read independently. But we are missing out on a vital way to connect with them if we don’t continue reading together. Remember, this can look like reading a chapter book together.

So today, I encourage you to take a moment and sit down. Open up that book you know they love, and ENJOY your child.

