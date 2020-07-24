Thanking health care providers

Over the course of the pandemic, hundreds of individuals and organizations in East Tennessee have made more than 10,000 hand-sewn masks, held parking lot prayer gatherings and community parades, and delivered gifts of food and handmade signs with uplifting messages to Covenant Health facilities throughout our region.

Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health, said, “We have been richly blessed by your kindness and your donations. Knowing that you were rooting for us and standing by us as we faced the new medical challenges presented by COVID-19 gave our staff a ‘boost’ when we needed it the most.”

Nearly 500 organizations and individuals have contributed items over the past few months, and the list continues to grow. The health system recently posted a thank-you page on the Covenant Health website to recognize the community’s generosity through photos and a listing of donor names.

See those donors here.

