When it comes to introducing your little ones to the alphabet, there is no right or wrong way to do this. However, there are some suggestions I have for you.

The first letters you should introduce to your child are the letters of their name. This will likely be the first word they recognize since they are exposed to it so often. Because of this, these letters make a great starting point.

Expose your child to the correct version of their name; the capital letter to begin with and the lowercase letters that follow. We often just show capital letters, but this can be confusing to kids when they get older. It’s okay for them to start writing their name with all capitals as those letters are the easier ones to write, but they should see and identify their name in its proper form from the beginning.

Introduce the letter name and the sound at the same time! We are not expecting toddlers and preschoolers to master this right away; you are just exposing your child and through repetition, they will eventually get it. Understanding from the beginning that each letter has a specific sound will serve them best.

Remember, keep it fun! Kids learn best through play. See this video for some fun activities to use for teaching your child the letters in their name.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.