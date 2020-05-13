Teacher training goes virtual

Tennessee teachers can learn computer science standards this summer by participating in digital readiness training offered by the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network.

The course is online, self-paced and can be completed any time between June 1-22. Workshops are divided by grades: K-2, 3-5, 6-8. Successful completion will earn eight hours of professional development credit.

Registration is now open and will occur on a first-come, first-serve basis. A wait-list will be created after registration is full for each grade band.