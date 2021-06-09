Sundown Rundown is Friday

The Physician Assistant Class of 2022 at Lincoln Memorial University-School of Medical Sciences will present the Sundown Rundown 5K Race on Friday, June 11. Registration begins at 4 p.m. and the race begins at 5 p.m. at the Wilderness Road State Park (8051 Wilderness Road.) in Ewing, Virginia.

This year’s event will benefit Servolution Health Services, a program which allows students an opportunity to learn rural medicine while benefiting community members in need. The fundraising goal this year is $10,000.

Servolution Health Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation located in Speedwell, Tennessee. Medical professionals including physicians, dentists, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, mental health professionals, optometrists, pharmacists, physical therapists, chiropractors, dental assistants and dental hygienists volunteer at the clinic to provide services to the community.

This year, participants will run in memory of Dr. Rex Hobbs Jr., a founding faculty member of the LMU Physician Assistant Program and a contributor and advocate for the Servolution clinic. Dr. Hobbs, who died in 2020, was a beloved teacher, colleague and community member who was cherished by many.

Participants will take on a 3.1-mile course. Registration is $30, and participants may run in person or virtually. The first 150 individuals to register for the in-person event will receive a Sundown Rundown 5K T-shirt. Registration is open online at http://dcomalumni.lmunet.edu/sundownrundown21.

