Summer is a great time to slow down and have your child spend some time reading for fun! A great way to make reading a priority is to sign up for a summer reading challenge. I have three great programs to share with you today.

The Soar into reading program from the Knox County Public Library is great for kids of all ages! For every five reading activities completed, have your child bring their reading tracker to your preferred library branch, for a reward. When you fill out the whole tracker, you get a coupon book full of surprises! Last year’s book included things like free climbing wall venture at Dick’s Sporting Goods, free admission to Oak Ridge Children’s Science Museum, free kids meal at Salsarita’s, free scoop of cookie dough from Knox Dough and free ice skating session to Holidays on Ice in Market Square just to name a few! The activities include things like reading outside, listening to a book or podcast, attending a Library story time or event.

Barnes and Noble has a great reading challenge! Read eight books from their list and fill out the reading journal. Turn it in to pick out a free book! And the book selections for each grade are excellent!! This is for rising first through sixth graders.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has a SWEET incentive! For every 400 minutes read, your child can earn a free bundlet. You just turn on the provided reading tracker. This is for PreK through eighth-grade kids.

You can message me @booksandsmiles on Instagram and I am happy to send you the reading trackers.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.

