You have likely heard of the “summer slide.” If not, this is a term for learning loss that can occur over the summer while kids are not actively engaged at school. While I can tell you as an educator that the summer slide is a real thing, I can also tell you that you should let your kids relax and play as much as possible this summer. Memories truly trump any academic advice I could give.

If you follow my account, then you know my biggest piece of advice for curbing learning loss will be to have your child read. The Knox County library has a great summer reading program! It offers children incentives as they read a certain number of books or for a certain amount of time. If you’ve got preschool or elementary aged kids, I highly recommend visiting one of the Storybook trails this summer! You can see about our visit here.

When your child can read independently, don’t forget that you can still read WITH your child! Reading a chapter book together is sweet quality time. Even better if you can watch the movie version of a book to get them excited about it first! Some kids can make better connections to a book if they’ve watched the movie first. Here are just a few books that are also movies I love: Because of Winn Dixie, Wonder, Charlotte’s Web, The Wild Robot, The One and Only Ivan.

A simple thing you can do over the summer to curb learning loss is keep on reviewing math facts. The phrase, “if you don’t use it, you lose it,” is true when it comes to math fact memorization. When I taught third grade, the fourth grade teachers would come to us frequently at the beginning of the year to question why the kids didn’t know their multiplication facts. We assured them they did at the end of the year! So, if you have a K-2 child, I highly recommend addition and subtraction fluency practice. If your child is in grades 3-5, I highly recommend multiplication fact fluency practice. This can look like workbooks or flashcards. Of course there are plenty of online games too, but I know many parents try to stay away from screens when possible. If you’re okay with screens Kahn academy is a great learning tool!

I hope you are able to slow down and enjoy summer with your kids! I hope fun, experiences and memories are your priority. Remember, there is so much learning that takes place naturally! But we can certainly help our kids by taking the time to sprinkle in a little structured learning too.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.

