Stroke victim gets quick help, recovers

Athens resident David Martin was referred to Parkwest Medical Center for heart surgery due to a malfunctioning valve. The day before surgery, he suddenly suffered from a stroke (the nurse noticed his slurred speech). The stroke team at Parkwest (an Advanced Primary Stroke Center) performed a CT-scan and discovered a blood clot; he was raced to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center (Comprehensive Stroke Center) where he was operated on while awake, and could immediately speak normally upon the removal of the clot. Because his recovery at home was during lockdown due to COVID-19, he used telehealth to follow up with his cardiologist. He is doing well now at home. Learn more: Covenant Health