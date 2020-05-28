Stroke victim gets quick help, recovers

[caption id="attachment_56542" align="alignleft" width="150"] Bonita Jo Atwood[/caption]

Bonita Jo Atwood has been appointed to the 16th Judicial District Circuit Court by Gov. Bill Lee. The district covers Rutherford and Cannon counties. Atwood earned her J.D. from the Nashville School of Law and bachelor’s cum laude from Tennessee Tech University.

First Horizon National Corp. has been named one of the 2020 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by “Working Mother” magazine – a recognition of companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

Keel Hunt discusses the riddle of re-opening schools. Seems the more you know, the less you know and the more you know that you don’t know.

Joe Patrice writes about the recent release of Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen as COVID-19 creates prison hot spots. “Just watch as they inevitably release all the white-collar criminals in better-equipped prisons before worrying about the random non-violent marijuana possession guy.”