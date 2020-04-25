State, county move toward reopening

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Knox County will continue operating under Gov. Bill Lee’s Safer at Home Order through April 30 while the task force appointed by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs continues working on a plan to reopen some businesses by May 1.

The two mayors will hold a joint press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, April 27, in the main assembly room of the City County Building, to announce that task force’s recommendation.

These statements released Friday show tensions at play:

Jacobs: “I had hoped we would be able to get people back to work before May 1, and as a former small business owner myself, I understand how stressful and frustrating this situation has been. I still believe that government shouldn’t tell businesses when and how to operate, but now that it has, we have a responsibility to work with the business community to carefully craft guidelines and communicate them directly and thoroughly to provide as much certainty and opportunity for success as we can in what remains a very fluid situation.”

Kincannon: “I am grateful for the many public health experts who analyzed local data and worked to develop a gradual plan to safely reopen local businesses. It is important that we all continue to take the necessary safety precautions like physical distancing and wearing face masks. However, I am hopeful we can have healthy residents and a healthy economy. We will closely watch the health trends in our area and continue to carefully assess what is safe for our community.”

Previously reported

Free testing: The Knox County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing today (4/25) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum parking facility. No appointment is needed – walk up or drive through.

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. The centers are currently closed, but county Mayor Glenn Jacobs said parking is allowed if no one gets out of their vehicle. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Check here for details.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.