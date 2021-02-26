Spring-like weather ramps up progress

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is introducing a new Hide and Seek program that officials hope will combine social distancing with physical activity, fun and – potentially – free ice cream. The game will take place at four different locations within the Concord Park system from March 1 until noon April 30. The four parks are: Admiral Farragut, Carl Cowan, The Cove and The Point.

“This is a great way to provide families a safe and healthy outing during the pandemic,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We hope we can use this to encourage and promote kids to use our parks.”

To play, participants can download maps that show the hiding spots in each park. A numbered tag has been placed at each hiding spot. Go to the location in the park and write the tag number down on the map or on a plain sheet of paper. Participant also should include their name, email, mailing address and phone number on the tag list.

To download the map, go here. Participants can drop off their lists of tag numbers at the Knox County Parks and Recreation Office, 2447 Sutherland Ave., from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lists can also be emailed to parks@knoxcounty.org. The deadline is noon Friday, April 30.

The department will award $10 gift certificates to Dairy Queen to 10 participants. Winners will be drawn randomly from entries that have all 20 tag number locations. A list of winners will be posted on the department’s website at www.knoxcounty.org/parks, and winners will be notified by email.

“We encourage social distancing when participating in the hunt,” said Shauna Godlevsky, interim senior director of Knox County Parks and Recreation. “We also want to remind everyone to use hand sanitizer should they touch any of the tags in the hiding places. We hope you all have a great time!”

In other parks and recreation news, we had a crew on Wednesday at the Three Ridges Golf Course, which falls under the Parks and Recreation Department’s umbrella. They were patching concrete and replacing tiles in the storage rooms. As always, the little things count, too!

Another crew this week was at New Harvest Park, stripping and waxing the floors in the facility and adding a new coat of paint to parts of the building and restrooms. We’re getting it ready for rental season and the New Harvest Park Farmers Market, which will be opening soon. More details in the coming month or so.

We were also back in Beaver Creek, working on the 44-mile-long Knox County Water Trail! Check out these photos.

Water Trail Water Trail Water Trail

I was asked about the Knox County senior centers and, as of now, there’s been no date set to reopen them. However, officials are in constant contact with the Knox County Health Department, and with Knox County folks getting vaccines at a higher rate than the virus is spreading, the chance to reopen later this year bodes well!

That said, even though the senior center doors are closed, the Senior Services staff is busy keeping seniors connected by offering social outreach, community updates and checking in on seniors in the community.

Our folks also offer daily virtual programming including cooking classes, line dancing, music, exercise classes, writing contests, book clubs, themed drive-through events, book and puzzle pick-ups, interactive games and informational seminars.

The Senior Services Department is also offering monthly outdoor walks at local parks and greenways. For a full list of programs visit their website here.

And, not to be outdone, the crews over in the Engineering and Public Works Department also have been rocking this past week. Here’s a snapshot of some of their work:

Tipton Station – Installation of side drain culvert at 2803 Tipton Station

Yarnell Road – Roadway repairs

Yarnell Bridge – Installation of new concrete deck

Dawson Hollow Rd – Large tree removal

Sharp Road – Asphalt overlay as a result of multiple utility crossings

Enjoy this photo carousel of projects across the county:

Dawson Hollow tree removal Tipton Station drain Sharp Road asphalt Sharp Road asphalt Three Ridges repairs Three Ridges repairs Yarnell Road repairs

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.