Set obtainable fitness goals

Are you thinking about setting goals toward better health in 2021?

Having a routine, getting organized, and some form of daily activity will improve your mental health and reduce stress levels, which can aid in weight loss and overall health. But what realistic steps can you take that will create lasting change?

Stella Mouzon, RN, BSN, MSM, is the bariatric coordinator at Parkwest Center for Bariatric Surgery. Among her many responsibilities is leading the bariatrics program’s monthly support group. Mouzon enjoys working with patients wherever they are in their health and wellness journey, and she reminds us that the choices we make today will have some effect on our tomorrow.

“For any resolution you set, make sure it’s a positive change and functional for your life.”

Katie Logan, MS, is passionate about helping people achieve their goals. Over her 30-year career at Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center, she has served as group fitness manager, training and education coordinator and fitness supervisor before transitioning to part-time in 2020.

Logan says the best exercise is one you enjoy and will do consistently. “For cardiovascular exercise, start with walking, either indoors or outdoors. Gradually add more days, more time and add intensity by adding stairs or hills.”

Find additional advice from these health experts here: Covenant Health_New Year Resolutions