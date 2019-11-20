Massey touts community service

State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey visited troop 20755 on Veterans Day to speak with them about her job and being a community helper. The troop of Daisies and Brownies is led by Lynda Holman-Bogle at Bluegrass Elementary. In a Facebook post, Massey says she really enjoyed meeting with the troop and that the girls asked great questions. Since it was Veterans Day, the senator ended the meeting by leading the girls in a parade!

Massey was a Girl Scout herself. As a Brownie, she had the honor of presenting the key to the city of Knoxville to President Johnson in May 1964. Massey was also honored at this year’s Trefoil Society Luncheon hosted by the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians in August. The event is held annually and recognizes a woman in the community who exemplified the mission of Girl Scouts, living with courage, confidence and character while making the world a better place.

Massey was elected to Senate District 6 in a special election in November 2011. She serves on the Health and General Welfare Committee and chairs the Transportation and Safety Committee. She has received numerous awards for her legislative work focusing on women, children, public safety and the disabled.

Brooke Conner is social media and content coordinator for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.