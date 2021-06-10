Second Saturday concerts launch this week

Knox County is again hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series this summer as the Parks & Recreation Department will oversee live music at The Cove and Clayton Park.

The free concerts are held from 6-8 p.m. June through August on the second Saturday of each month. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. However, no alcohol is allowed.

The dates and bands for summer 2021 are:

June 12: Mystic Rhythm Tribe (Cove) and Crawdaddy Jones (Clayton Park)

July 10: Wild Blue Yonder (Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

August 14: Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (Cove) and Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)

“We are happy to once again host one of the biggest events of the summer and excited that live music is back in our parks,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks from here and across the region love the events, and it’s a good chance to listen to music, have a picnic and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

The Cove, located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive, is the county’s most visited park. It features several summertime amenities, including a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. River Sports also rents canoes and kayaks. Clayton Park, located at 7347 Norris Freeway, includes a pavilion, grills, walking trail and playground.

If any concert must be canceled because of the weather, the county will post a notification to the Parks and Rec Facebook page here and the Park’s Twitter feed here.

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government