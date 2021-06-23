Saturday is Family Day at McClung Museum

Saturday June 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

UT’s McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture is hosting a June Family Day full of dinosaur-themed activities. Come meet Monty and learn about fossils, rocks and our geology collections on view. Activities will be held indoors and outdoors and will include guided crafts and self-guided tours of the permanent collections and our current special exhibition, “Women’s Work.”

Pre-registration is required. This program will have limited capacity and will require tickets to ensure adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. Attendees must select a one-hour time slot for their visit. There is no cost to attend, but donations to the McClung Museum Support Fund are encouraged (available during the registration process).

Go here for more info or to register.