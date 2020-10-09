Safer spin on Knoxville’s Christmas

The city of Knoxville’s annual Christmas in the City celebrations have been adapted to safely accommodate participants and reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19 during the holiday season.

“Even though celebrations won’t be the same as our normally planned events, our office is so excited about Christmas in the City this year,” said Judith Foltz, director of the Office of Special Events.

New events:

The Drive-In at the Midway series at Chilhowee Park – which begins tonight (10/9) with a screening of “Aladdin” – will present holiday films on Fridays, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. Film titles will be announced the first week of November. Admission is free, but space is limited and participants must register in advance to reserve a space.

Neighborhoods can show off their twinkling lights, garland, bows and more for the first-ever Knoxville Neighborhood Holiday Trails. If you live in a neighborhood or on a street that would like to participate, email Eden Slater in the Office of Neighborhoods at eslater@knoxvilletn.gov to register. The city will create a map of participating neighborhoods and make them available for residents who would like to take a driving tour of festive décor.

Modified events:

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, downtown Knoxville will be decked out in lights and greenery – including Krutch Park’s forest of twinkling trees and the 42-foot Christmas tree in the Krutch Park Extension on Gay Street – in time to serve as the background for fun family photos and selfies.

The Holidays on Ice skating rink will relocate from Market Square to the Civic Coliseum. The larger rink will allow skaters additional space to practice physical distancing while skating on the same ice where Knoxville Ice Bears play hockey. Starting Friday, Dec. 11, Holidays on Ice will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with extended hours during Knox County Schools’ winter break. The full schedule will be posted at HolidaysOnIce.com.

Market Square will shine with new, peppermint-themed lighting displays provided in partnership with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. Downtown visitors should look out for Window Wonderland decorations and special holiday treats on the menus and shelves of businesses participating in the Peppermint Trail.

Cancelled events:

Celebration of Lights will not be held on Nov. 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Christmas at Chilhowee Park and the WIVK Christmas Parade will not be held, due to the large crowds they traditionally draw.

For additional information about Christmas in the City, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/Christmas.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.