Safe summer fun at Ijams

Ijams Nature Center is opening new programs including rock scrambling, creek walks, bird watching for beginners, introduction to bouldering and art for all ages.

We may not be able to gather in large groups, but we can still come together in ways that allow us to learn and enjoy the outdoors.

These programs are perfect for families who can explore together as a unit, or adults and older teens who are able to observe distancing guidelines and other practices to limit their exposure.

Space for all programs is limited to ensure physical distancing and Ijams is following safety and sanitization protocols.

Ijams naturalists will rove the grounds on Saturdays.

Check our website for times and dates for the new summer schedule.

The Ijams grounds and trails are open every day from 8 a.m. until dusk. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Ijams Visitor Center is open daily on a limited basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: Ijams.org or 865-577-4717.

Amber Parker is executive director of Ijams Nature Center.