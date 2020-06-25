Roan Mountain Vista

Roan Mountains State Park offers spectacular views of the distant East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Mountains. Rising to nearly 6,300 feet, the clouds often roll in and out creating interesting and sometimes unusual ghostly views of the forest. In mid to late June, the world’s largest natural rhododendron gardens draw crowds to see acres of the Catawba Rhododendrons in bloom.

Taken near Carvers Gap, this image looks south into the Carolina mountains. A visit to one of Tennessee’s very special state parks is rewarding any time of year but especially right now for this festival of color.

