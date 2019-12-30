Ring in the New Year on Market Square

Have you resolved to spend more time downtown with friends and family? Start early by coming to New Year’s on the Square on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Market Square.

This free, all-ages celebration begins at 10 p.m. with The Bicho Brothers performing classic rock favorites on the Market Square stage. The countdown to midnight begins at 11:55 p.m., followed by the ball drop, fireworks and a group sing-along of “Auld Lang Syne.”

The Holidays on Ice open-air ice-skating rink is open 1-10 p.m.

No mobile food or alcohol sales will take place on the square on New Year’s Eve. However, many downtown restaurants will be open. We recommend calling ahead for reservations and hours of operation.

Drivers should note the temporary on-street parking and road closures around Market Square. Parking on Wall Avenue will be prohibited starting at 3 p.m., and the road will be closed 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Parking on Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets and Market Street between Union and Clinch avenues, ends at 7 p.m. Those streets will be closed between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Free parking after 6 p.m. is available in all city-owned garages, including Market Square, Locust Street, State Street, City County Building and Dwight Kessel. For a map of available garages and lots, visit DowntownKnox.org/Parking.

Visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/christmas for more details on New Year’s Eve on the Square along with sponsor names and www.downtownknoxville.org/holiday/peppermint/ for a list of Peppermint Trail participants.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Reach her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.