Read City USA aims to improve family literacy

Have the kids signed up for Read City USA’s Tails and Tales program yet? According to the Knox County Public Library, only 40% of Knox County students are reading at grade level by third grade. The goal of the program is to get kids reading more, sooner and with family, preferably 20 minutes daily. Help make Knox County the leader in family literacy and reach the goal of 1 million hours read in 2021.

Led by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Read City USA is a collaborative initiative of Knox County government, Knox County Public Library, Knox County Schools, The Great Schools Partnership, and other community organizations to help all children, regardless of their socio-economic background, learn to read early and well, thereby reaching their full potential in school and in life.

For more info go here.