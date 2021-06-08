Quick response to Hwy. 33 accident

At approximately 11:30 a.m. today (5/8/21), Rural Metro Fire Engine 230 and Truck 236, along with AMR ambulance, Knox County Rescue, KCSO and THP, responded to a 2-vehicle accident in North Knox County on Maynardville Pike at Texas Valley Road.
Upon arrival, one vehicle was on the roadway with significant front-end damage. The other vehicle, an SUV, left the roadway, rolling over several times down an embankment into a pond.
Quick work by rescue technicians and firefighters freed the driver in just a few minutes. The only persons in each vehicle were the drivers. Thankfully, both were wearing seatbelts and they sustained only minor injuries. THP is investigating the accident.
Jeff Bagwell is public information officer for Rural Metro Fire