Quick response to Hwy. 33 accident

At approximately 11:30 a.m. today (5/8/21), Rural Metro Fire Engine 230 and Truck 236, along with AMR ambulance, Knox County Rescue, KCSO and THP, responded to a 2-vehicle accident in North Knox County on Maynardville Pike at Texas Valley Road.

Upon arrival, one vehicle was on the roadway with significant front-end damage. The other vehicle, an SUV, left the roadway, rolling over several times down an embankment into a pond.

Quick work by rescue technicians and firefighters freed the driver in just a few minutes. The only persons in each vehicle were the drivers. Thankfully, both were wearing seatbelts and they sustained only minor injuries. THP is investigating the accident.

Wreck scene from a distance Damage to vehicle Rescue workers prepare to pull driver from SUV All's well as driver emerges

Jeff Bagwell is public information officer for Rural Metro Fire