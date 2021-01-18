Pruitt makes predecessors look some better

What a day! Henry To’o To’o will continue as a Volunteer. Auburn’s Big Kat Bryant is coming to help. All is well at Tennessee – if you don’t count the dark clouds still hanging around.

It seems to me football is staring at a two-horned dilemma – damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

If Tennessee invokes the patience of Job and continues wandering through the wilderness, it will have to pick the pockets of an already disgruntled audience. How do you sell season tickets in this atmosphere?

If Tennessee says “enough already” and dismisses Jeremy Pruitt, it will have to endure another search for another coach. Tennessee does not do coach searches very well.

The recent survey by The Athletic, a small sample of at least semi-interested fans, found 61.1 percent are ready to start over. The general summation was the Volunteers are stuck between a rock and hard place. Tennessee has a coach too many people don’t want but the university doesn’t know what to do about it.

Best I can tell, Jeremy hasn’t done all that much for the $12 million he has received and the additional coinage wasted in his three years. The thought of Georgia State 2019 and Kentucky 2020 lingers.

Do credit Jeremy with one accidental accomplishment. He has improved our perspective of some predecessors.

Butch Jones has been boosted up among esteemed tale-twisters, to just below Mark Twain.

Derek Dooley, blessed with a law degree, is a very articulate, bright guy. So said Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Perhaps you remember that Derek won the introductory press conference. He used the word “britches.” That was authentically Southern.

He said all the right things about Tennessee tradition and rebuilding. He was occasionally witty. He was so much more likeable than the cocky California surfboarder, Lane Kiffin.

Like Kiffin and Pruitt, Dooley was very fortunate to get the Tennessee job. None of the three had proper qualifications.

Kiffin’s father was an excellent defensive coach in the NFL. Raiders owner Al Davis said Lane was a liar.

Derek struck it rich on the strength of a losing record at Louisiana Tech. His last name was his greatest credential. It helped that his dad was a famous coach and that Derek had worked for Saban.

Pruitt enjoyed somewhat similar blessings. His father is a high school coach. Jeremy worked for Saban.

Dooley had an interesting reputation: Relatively easy to get along with, tireless worker.

Pruitt? Tireless worker, not quite as easy going.

Dooley left us a lot of sideshow memories: Vol for Life, still going strong, is No. 1.

Derek instructed players about positives of cleanliness. He conducted showering lessons. He did a clinic on proper use of soap and a wash cloth.

“We put in some new rags.”

Dooley taught frugality and organization of personal budgets. He taught the technique of growing bamboo. He curbed what he called the distracting and counterproductive tradition of former Vols coming unannounced to practices. That went over big.

Something has been lost along the way.

Tennessee is Robert R. Neyland, Bowden Wyatt, John Majors, Phillip Fulmer, Doug Atkins, Reggie White, Al Wilson, Peyton Manning, all those in the College Football Hall of Fame – plus several hundred others. Tennessee does or did stand for something rock-solid.

Our leaders forgot all that and gave us Kiffin for 14 months. We were fortunate that he went away. Only two mattresses were burned in protest. Probation was brief.

Dooley was supposed to get UT back on track. He didn’t. Butch was supposed to get UT back on track. He didn’t. Jeremy was supposed to get Tennessee back on track. He hasn’t.

Jones and Dooley did things Pruitt hasn’t done. Derek could quote William Shakespeare. He cited “Richard III” as his source of inspiration.

Richard acknowledged that he was losing everything because of a chain reaction that came from his horse’s shoe missing a nail. In Dooley’s fertile mind, this related to football.

“Every little detail of technique and assignment can impact the game.”

We don’t know if Pruitt has read Shakespeare.

Dooley linked Saban and Darwinism: “He is very demanding and the strong survive, and the strong learn from it. I survived.”

Pruitt hasn’t said exactly what he thinks of Darwin, evolution or Saban.

Dooley had an interesting rotation of assistant coaches. Most questionable was Sal Sunseri as defensive coordinator. Derek was no match for Pruitt in the number of times he changed his mind.

Pruitt joined his team in a march for racial equality. Players seemed deeply moved.

There were no marches in the Dooley era but there was a 100-pound concrete dog at the practice field. It was painted orange. Vols and others of us were totally confused.

Dooley’s three-year record as Tennessee coach was 15-21. Pruitt’s is 16-19.

Butch, in comparison, doesn’t look as bad as he did. He, too, left us memories: Hail Mary against Georgia, brick by brick, five-star hearts, champions of life.

Pruitt has elevated Jones’ record of 34-27 to almost acceptable.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com