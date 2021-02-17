Powell Notes

Beaver Creek: Big trees chopped up. Knox County workers were on the creek last week. They found a utility pole in the creek. Where does this stuff come from? We’re needing permission from property owners to let workers remove debris. If you can help, call 865-xxx-xxxx.

Powell Church: Volunteers will distribute food in the parking lot from 9 to noon on Saturday (2/12). Come if you need food, stop by and donate if you can.

Carol Evans from Legacy Parks needs volunteers for a cleanup at Collier Preserve. Come out Saturday (2/12) at 9 a.m. Bring work gloves and sturdy shoes.

Powell Library: Ms. Smith/Jones is planning a visit from magician Michael Mesing. If you’ve not seen Michael’s magic, come on out. It’s Friday (2/11) at 10 a.m.