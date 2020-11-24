Plaza to open at Campbell Station Inn

The town of Farragut will celebrate the completion of the Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza at the Campbell Station Inn from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. The public is invited to enjoy music, cookies and holiday lights as part of the expansion of Light the Park and a visit from the man in red at this socially-distant event. Only ADA parking will be available onsite – other attendees are asked to park at the Farragut Community Center.

The new lighted plaza, which features a restroom, park-like open areas, new landscaping, benches, interpretive signage and parking, is the third phase of improvements to the historic Campbell Station Inn property. Phase 1 was a master site plan and asbestos abatement, and Phase 2 was restoration and stabilization of the inn’s exterior. Phase 4, which is scheduled to begin in the next fiscal year when the determination is made regarding the inn’s future use is the restoration of the interior.

The inn is not currently open to the public.

The inn and surrounding property, built by Samuel Martin in the early 1800s, was once a favorite stopping place for families, hunters and stock drivers passing through Knoxville. Recognized as one of the earliest inns in the state, it was rumored to host such notables as President Andrew Jackson and Louis Phillippe, who later became King of France. The town purchased the property in 2012.

Wendy Smith works in marketing and public relations for the town of Farragut