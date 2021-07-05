Plans underway for Golden Scalpel golf tourney

The Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) Golden Scalpel Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Aug. 2, at Woodlake Lodge, Golf and Country Club in Tazewell, Tennessee. Teams will tee-off at 8 a.m. and all proceeds from the tournament will benefit LMU-DCOM scholarships.

Tournament registration is $600 for a team of four and $500 for a team of four LMU students with ID or LMU-DCOM alumni. Individual registration is $150 per person or $125 for LMU students with IDs or LMU-DCOM alumni. Registration includes green fees, cart rental, range balls, food and drink. Every player also receives a free gift. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place. Prizes will also be awarded to individuals for the longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and hole-in-one.

DeRoyal Industries is the title sponsor for the tournament. Many sponsorships are available ranging from an Awards Sponsor at $3,000, Range Sponsor at $2,000, Green Sponsor at $1,500, Company Sponsor at $600, Tee Sponsor at $200, Specialty Hole Sponsor at $150, or a Cart Sponsor for $75. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Bridgette Welch, director of development, LMU medical programs, at 423-869-7206 or bridgette.welch@LMUnet.edu.

Registration is available online at http://dcomalumni.LMUnet.edu/2021goldenscalpel.

Summer Martin is director of public relations for medical programs at Lincoln Memorial University.