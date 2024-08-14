Picture book for the sibling left at home

Change can be hard.

Maple & Willow Apart is perfect for you if you have a big kid going off to school leaving the younger sibling(s) at home. That’s such an adjustment for a younger sibling who is used to having their older sibling home to play with.

This sweet story shows the emotions Willow has when her big sister, Maple, goes off to kindergarten. It also shows how Maple adapts to the change. In the end, you can see Maple and Willow are just as close, even if big sis spends time at school!

KnoxTNYouTube to view BooksandSmiles preview

It would be sweet to have an older sibling gift this to the younger one after going off to school with a special note. (You write the note, of course, but what a special keepsake!) The great news is Maple & Willow is a series so there are other great books to read! Look for more on our Instagram.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations and reading tips for the littles in your life.