Pellissippi State hires first men’s soccer coach

Josh Scott, a native of London, England, and longtime resident of Knoxville, has been hired as the men’s soccer coach at Pellissippi State Community College.

Scott played college soccer at Hiwassee and professional soccer in England, Finland and the United States. He has coached at all levels of NCAA, most recently at East Tennessee State University.

Pellissippi State is adding competitive athletics starting in fall 2023 and will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Scott’s vision is to build Pellissippi State’s men’s soccer team into one of the premier junior college programs in the country with the best local talent from East Tennessee and around the state.

He is building a game schedule for fall 2023 with 75 percent of the team’s opponents in the NJCAA and 25 percent from four-year schools. He is recruiting student athletes. Those who are interested in playing soccer for Pellissippi State should fill out the interest form on the College’s Athletics webpage, or email Scott at [email protected], as he will be announcing tryouts and identification sessions soon.

Scott also will be serving Pellissippi State as a student success coordinator in the college’s Stay Strong Center, which helps students navigate the many transitions and challenges they may encounter during their college experience. He will specifically serve Pellissippi State’s student athletes, focusing on areas such as academic planning, study skills and cultivating a sense of belonging.

“I can’t wait to get started in playing a role with our student athletes’ development,” he said.

