Parents: Protect your child from flu

How can I protect my child from flu? The first and best way to protect against flu is to get a yearly flu vaccine for yourself and your child.

Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older every year. Flu shots and nasal spray flu vaccines are both options for vaccination.

It’s especially important that young children and children with certain long-term health problems get vaccinated.

Caregivers of children at high risk of flu complications should get a flu vaccine. (Babies younger than 6 months are at high risk for serious flu complications, but too young to get a flu vaccine.)

Pregnant women should get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their baby from flu. Research shows that flu vaccination protects the baby from flu for several months after birth.