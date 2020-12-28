Parents: Protect your child from flu

How can I protect my child from flu? The first and best way to protect against flu is to get a yearly flu vaccine for yourself and your child.
Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older every year. Flu shots and nasal spray flu vaccines are both options for vaccination.
It’s especially important that young children and children with certain long-term health problems get vaccinated.
Caregivers of children at high risk of flu complications should get a flu vaccine. (Babies younger than 6 months are at high risk for serious flu complications, but too young to get a flu vaccine.)
Pregnant women should get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their baby from flu. Research shows that flu vaccination protects the baby from flu for several months after birth.
Flu viruses are constantly changing and so flu vaccines are updated often to protect against the flu viruses that research indicates are most likely to cause illness during the upcoming flu season. Learn more about preventing seasonal flu here.