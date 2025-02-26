As parents, we are our child’s first teacher. When they begin school, whether that is preschool or elementary school, we often let go of control when it comes to being at the forefront of their education. While it is true we do not need to be the driver of their academic mastery, we can and should still be heavily involved.

Teachers are experts in their craft; it is a blessing to be able to have a teacher as part of your village! We can support our teachers by also having a hand in our child’s learning and education. Teachers want and need parents to care and be involved.

So how can you do this if you send your child to a traditional school setting?

First of all, keep margin in your lives so that you can have TIME to sit down with your child. Going through their folder with work that comes home is a GREAT way to support your child. Celebrate their successes and ask them about it; this shows your child you are invested in their success. Also, use this time to look at areas you all can work on at home. Going over work to look at what was mastered and what still needs work is incredibly beneficial for your child.

Secondly, keep yourself informed with what your child is learning in the classroom. Use the weekly/monthly newsletter or teacher emails as your guide for what is going on in the classroom. School curriculums generally follow a methodical pacing guide; you can also use this to see what you could work on at home.

Volunteer in their school as much as your schedule allows. Being a part of their school community is invaluable for everyone. While you’re there, build a relationship with your child’s teacher. He or she wants to see your child succeed! Teachers will be one of the best parts of your village.

Finally, when given an opportunity to share your opinion, ALWAYS do so. Whether this is through a survey sent out to all parents or at parent meetings; never assume someone else will share your opinion. Schools need parent feedback. It is one of the largest ways they can improve. You are a stakeholder in your child’s education and your opinion deserves to be heard.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life