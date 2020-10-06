Parade of Homes boasts 45 entries

New homes will be open for viewing noon to 5 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 18 as the Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville 2020 Parade of Homes showcases more than 40 new homes across seven counties.

The event is co-sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union and Tindell’s Building Materials. Homes range from $200,000 to over $1.9 million, and things will be a little different this year due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. Attendees should plan their tour following the same established guidelines for everything else like going to the grocery store or small gatherings. Minor delays may occur at some homes as staff limits the number of guests inside the home.

“The pandemic has not decreased the demand for housing,” said Dan Mitchell, Parade co-chair.

“Our area has a shortage of available new homes, but we are confident that we can meet the demand for growing families and people relocating here from other regions. Even if you are not in the market for a new home, we spotlight all the latest offerings in kitchens, bathrooms, home entertainment, and living spaces.”

The Parade is free and provides one-on-one access to builders and their representatives at each of 45 showcase homes.

Co-chair Byron Wood said a goal is to offer a wide range of homes to view. “Nothing compares to walking through a home in person to get a feel of the layout and seeing the finished product up close.”

Rick Laney handles publicity for the Parade of Homes through his firm, Rick Laney Marketing.