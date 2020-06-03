PA class joins LMU, virtually

The Physician Assistant (PA) Program at Lincoln Memorial University-School of Medical Sciences (LMU-SMS) welcomed its 12th class of students virtually using Zoom. Due to COVID-19 and to maintain the safety and health of the students, faculty and staff, the PA program hosted a virtual orientation and began the semester online.

The students in the PA Class of 2022 will pursue a full-time, 27-month program that leads to the Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies. LMU enrolled the largest class size of all PA programs in the southeastern United States. The entering class of 2022 is 75% female. The average age is 26 and the average GPA is 3.37. Approximately 60% of the class hails from the Appalachian region, with the majority of those coming from Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.

“Though we couldn’t meet in person, we’ve never been more excited to welcome a new group of students on their journey to become physician assistants,” said Dr. Stephen Noe, program director. “It was great to see their faces and speak with them virtually for now, and we look forward to formally welcoming them to campus soon.”

The Class of 2022 also celebrated their acceptance into PA school virtually through social media. Members of the Class of 2022 was sent T-shirts and posters along with their acceptance letters and posted photos using #LMUSMS and #FuturePA.

Summer Martin is director of marketing and public relations, LMU Health Sciences.