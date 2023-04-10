Other UT hall of fame inductees

In addition to former coach Chuck Rohe, other inductees into the University of Tennessee Athletics Department Hall of Fame are:

Second baseman Chris Burke was a three-time All-American and the 2001 SEC player of the year. He still holds career records for runs scored (224), hits (314), singles (199), doubles (72), triples (17), total bases (498) and extra-base hits (115).

Ali Christoph (2003-06) was a two-time All-American in soccer. She led Lady Vols to three SEC championships, two SEC tournament titles and three trips to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Joan Cronan (1983-2012) was a trailblazing women’s athletics director. She was the first female director over a combined department. Her Lady Vols won 10 team and 36 individual national titles. Basketball coach Pat Summit helped Joan’s numbers.

Ted Daffer (1949-51) was a two-time all-American football guard for General Robert Neyland. Daffer died in 2006.

Tianna Madison Bartoletta was a three-time Olympic gold medalist, six-time All-American and national champion long jumper. She paced the Lady Vols to the indoor national championship in 2005.

Chelsea Pemberton led UT rowing to three straight NCAA appearances, pushing the program to new heights in the early 2000s.

Carl Pickens was a big-play threat as a wide receiver, return specialist and defensive back as a freshman. He was a two-time All-American and a star of the 1990 Cotton Bowl.

Violeta Retamoza was 2005 SEC golfer of the year, SEC scholar-athlete of the year and first-team All-American. She led Lady Vols golf in the lowest stroke average for three straight seasons and still holds several program records. Mexican relatives and friends were very proud.

Track star DeeDee Trotter (2002-04) was an eight-time all-American and an NCAA champion in the 400-meter dash. She won two Olympic gold medals, a bronze and six world titles. Don’t skip lightly over Olympic gold.

Caitlin Whoriskey was an all-American in tennis singles and doubles. She was the 2010 ITA player of the year and reached the finals in NCAA doubles with Natalie Pluskota.

Chris Woodruff is the only NCAA singles champion in UT men’s tennis history. He won in 1993. He won ITA national player and SEC player of the year honors. Woodruff served as UT assistant coach for 15 years until his promotion to head coach in 2017.