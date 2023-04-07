North Hills Garden Club plant sale is May 6

The North Hills Garden Club is hosting its yearly plant sale on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2838 Gaston Ave. Please note the location change. The event will take place rain or shine.

This plant sale is a popular event for local gardeners who value native plants that thrive in our area. Residents of historic North Hills donate different varieties of hardy perennial plants and shrubs harvested from their own gardens, as well as a variety of popular houseplants.

In partnership with a local nursery, the garden club also offers herbs, veggies and gorgeous blooming annuals. While browsing through the plant sale, be sure to enjoy delicious food from VietGrill Vietnamese vegan food truck. In addition, there will be a garden shed with bargain prices for gently used items, and arts and crafts booths.

The new plant sale location, on Gaston Avenue, is a unique North Hills spot that features a panoramic view of the Smoky Mountains including Clingman’s Dome and Mt. LeConte. The empty lot is adjacent to the former home of Knoxville’s legendary Cas and Virginia Walker. It was his former pony field.

North Hills is also the only neighborhood in Knoxville to have a recognized arboretum. The North Hills Arboretum, with over 40 labeled species of trees and more than 400 individual trees, is integrated into the boulevards and parks throughout the historic neighborhood. The Garden Club won a City Bright Spot Award from Keep Knoxville Beautiful in recognition of its work on the North Hills Arboretum.

Proceeds from the plant sale support beautification of the neighborhood’s boulevards and park. For more information on the North Hills Garden Club visit the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthHillsGardenClub

Information for this report provided by Sally Wilcox of the North Hills Garden Club.