New security chief for KCS

Superintendent Bob Thomas announced Thursday that Jason Periard has been named the district’s new chief of security. He replaces Gus Paidousis, who will be retiring effective July 31, 2021. Periard will start his new position on Aug. 1, 2021.

Periard is currently vice president of the Community Security Initiative at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, which represents the security of over 500 institutions, including over 100 schools.

He previously served 21 years on active duty in the U. S. Marine Corps, where he served in numerous security and law enforcement leadership positions throughout the world. This includes working as a special agent for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and as an investigations officer for the USMC Criminal Investigation Division.

Thomas said Periard’s experience and commitment to fostering strong relationships here make him an outstanding choice to lead the KCS security department.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes the blog Hall Pass for the KCS website.