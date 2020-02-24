New programs at Farragut Community Center

It was strangely quiet at the Farragut Community Center at the beginning of February, but there’s finally a buzz of activity in our halls!

Word is out that our doors are open, and now we have a steady stream of future users dropping by to create membership cards. The free cards are required for participation in our programs, and our very first program – Toddler Open Gym – begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. We can’t wait!

Members of the community are also checking out our rental facilities for future events. Last weekend, the inaugural town of Farragut Photography Show was held in our Assembly Hall, and this weekend, Visit Farragut will host its second annual Songwriters Showcase here – and it’s already sold out! We’re delighted that the public is getting to see this amazing new facility and make plans for their own events.

Our new gym programs will offer activities that can’t be found anywhere else in Farragut. Toddler Open Gym will allow the smallest members of the community (toddlers through age 5) the opportunity for indoor play on brand-new, age-appropriate equipment like the Imagination Playground, a collection of large foam blocks that kids can use to build forts and towers. Bouncy Horse Hoppers, Hilltop Stepping Stones, crawl-through tunnels and a multi-ring basketball stand will allow for safe play in a parent-supervised environment, and we think it will be a huge hit with families.

There are also gym programs for older kids, teens and adults. There is co-ed challenge court basketball for ages 11-18 and adults, as well as family basketball and co-ed lunch break basketball open gym. Co-ed pickleball and volleyball open gym are other weekly programs. Take a look at the entire lineup of community center programs and classes here. Gym programs cost $2 per person, but punch cards for 20 visits are just $30. Staff recommends the punch cards for convenience as well as economy.

“Our programs are already a bargain, but if you have a punch card, you’ll be able to come on in and join the fun without having to wait for change,” says Parks and Athletics coordinator Lauren Cox.

The community center shares the gym with the West Knox County Senior Center, which is located on the first floor of the new facility at 239 Jamestowne Blvd. The senior center moved into its new space with programming in place, so they’re already utilizing the gym for pickleball and dance fitness classes.

Since the town has never had this type of space before, the staff opted to start small and add programs slowly. There’s a suggestion box next to the recreation office to allow the community to request future programs.

“We wanted to start small so that we don’t overschedule. We want to leave room for team rentals if there’s a demand for that,” Lauren says. “We’ve got brand new staff members who are still learning the ropes, but as time goes by, we hope to be able to add more programs to the schedule.”

During February, the Farragut Community Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays except for Mondays and Thursdays, when it is open until 8 p.m. Starting March 2, hours will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Town of Farragut marketing and public relations coordinator Wendy Smith is your reliable Farragut Insider.