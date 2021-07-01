New principals for Carter, Gibbs middle; Lotts, Sterchi, Farragut

J.D. Overton has been appointed principal of Carter Middle School effective July 2021. Overton joined Knox County Schools in 2005 as a teacher upon graduating from Emory & Henry College. He taught at Carter Middle School until 2013 when he became a graduation coach at Halls High School, where he also was the head football coach. In 2018, he was appointed as an administrative assistant at Halls Middle School and in 2019 he was named the athletic director and an assistant principal at Karns High School, where he currently serves. In addition to a bachelor’s degree from Emory & Henry, Overton has a master’s degree and an educational specialist degree, both from Lincoln Memorial University.

Candace Greer is the new principal of Gibbs Middle School effective July 2021. Greer joined Knox County Schools in 2005 as an intern at Fulton High School. Greer has been a grade-level principal at Bearden High School since 2019. Prior jobs included teaching at West High, academic coach at Vine Middle, Curriculum principal at Gresham Middle and curriculum principal at Farragut High. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature, a master’s degree in teacher education and an educational specialist degree, all from the University of Tennessee. Greer replaces Cindy White, the founding principal at Gibbs Middle. White is now the curriculum principal at Austin-East.

Gina Byrd has been appointed principal of A.L. Lotts Elementary School effective July 2021. She joined Knox County Schools in 2002 as a teacher at A.L. Lotts. She replaces Melinda Russell. Byrd previously taught in Alabama and Florida. In 2009, she was named an assistant principal at Farragut Primary and in 2012 was elevated to principal there. Byrd holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and a master’s in education from UT.

Jessica Stafford has been appointed principal of Sterchi Elementary School, replacing Lynn White who is moving to Farragut Primary. Stafford joined Knox County Schools in 2006 as a teacher at Holston Middle School. She was appointed as an assistant principal at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy in 2012, and in 2018 she was named an assistant principal at Shannondale Elementary, where she currently serves. Stafford holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Tennessee Tech and a master’s and educational specialist degree, both from LMU.

Lynn White is the new principal of Farragut Primary School, replacing Gina Byrd who moved to A.L. Lotts. White joined KCS in 1993 as a teacher at Chilhowee Intermediate. She also taught at Karns Intermediate and Hardin Valley Elementary. She was an assistant principal at Gibbs Elementary and at Blue Grass Elementary; and in 2016 she was appointed the principal at Sterchi Elementary, where she currently serves. White holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Tennessee Tech and a master’s in educational administration and supervision from UT.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes the blog Hall Pass for the KCS website.