New Harvest Farmers Market to open April 20

The New Harvest Farmers Market will open Thursday, April 20, and will continue every Thursday through September. The open-air market is managed by Nourish Knoxville in partnership with Knox County Parks & Recreation.

Everything at the New Harvest Farmers Market is grown, raised and/or made by vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee. Products vary by season and include fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, pasture-raised meats, edible and ornamental plants, cut flowers, bread and baked goods, artisan crafts and more.

The market participates with SNAP and SNAP doubling services. It offers Nourish Moves, a free, incentive-based walking program every Thursday and Nourish Kids, a free kids’ activity on the third Thursday of each month. The market is located at New Harvest Park, off Washington Pike. Park amenities include a walking trail and splashpad.