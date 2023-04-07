New Harvest Farmers Market to open April 20

Jay FitzEast Knox, Our Town Eats

Shopping at New Harvest Farmers Market (file photo)

The New Harvest Farmers Market will open Thursday, April 20, and will continue every Thursday through September. The open-air market is managed by Nourish Knoxville in partnership with Knox County Parks & Recreation.

Everything at the New Harvest Farmers Market is grown, raised and/or made by vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee. Products vary by season and include fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, pasture-raised meats, edible and ornamental plants, cut flowers, bread and baked goods, artisan crafts and more.

The market participates with SNAP and SNAP doubling services. It offers Nourish Moves, a free, incentive-based walking program every Thursday and Nourish Kids, a free kids’ activity on the third Thursday of each month. The market is located at New Harvest Park, off Washington Pike. Park amenities include a walking trail and splashpad.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *